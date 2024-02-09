First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.80

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 28291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

