Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $17.06. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2,529,195 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 7.2 %

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

