AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.40. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 541,103 shares changing hands.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.