TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.24. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 11,429,096 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. On average, analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

