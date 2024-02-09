aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $431.77 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $431.77 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,063,903 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

