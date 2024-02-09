5,555 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 337,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,558,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $418.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.15 and a 200-day moving average of $393.13. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

