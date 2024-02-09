Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,124. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

