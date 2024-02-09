UBS Group AG Has $434.18 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $434,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.13. 532,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

