Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $548.98. 94,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,877. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

