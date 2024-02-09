Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,239 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.03. 80,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,933. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

