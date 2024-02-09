Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock valued at $86,880,191 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.