Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 604,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

