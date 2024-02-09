Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.12. 6,547,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

