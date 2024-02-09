Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 31,170 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

SBUX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,291. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

