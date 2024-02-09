Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.215 billion to $2.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.090-5.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

