Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TFC opened at $35.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

