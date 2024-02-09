State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.47 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $38,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

