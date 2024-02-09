Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

