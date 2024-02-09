Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.90. The company had a trading volume of 80,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.24. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $362.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.