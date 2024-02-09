Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $310.52. 287,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

