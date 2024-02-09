Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

