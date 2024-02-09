Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

EW stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 446,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.