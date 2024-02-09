Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 598 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.85. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

