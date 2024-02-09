Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.380-6.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.38-6.62 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

