Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5 million-$711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.4 million. Freshworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,256. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

