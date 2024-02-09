Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $80,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.62. 497,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,790. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

