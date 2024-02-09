SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 190,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

