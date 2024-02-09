Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $258.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.05. 1,938,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

