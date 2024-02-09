Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.10).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

Barclays Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Barclays

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142.28 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,140,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,258,832. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 418.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.48.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($348,501.94). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,501.94). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.