Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.10).
Barclays Trading Down 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Barclays
In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($348,501.94). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,501.94). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
