SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 863 ($10.82) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of LON SGRO traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 835 ($10.47). 2,288,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 675 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 913 ($11.45).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

