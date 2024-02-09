Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.65. The company has a market capitalization of £948.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.
About Supermarket Income REIT
