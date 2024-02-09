Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.65. The company has a market capitalization of £948.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

