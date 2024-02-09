Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 496 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.90. The stock had a trading volume of 351,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,554. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

