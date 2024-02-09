Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 147,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after buying an additional 252,039 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $111.93. 785,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,371. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

