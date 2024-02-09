Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 388 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

BDX traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $241.80. The company had a trading volume of 601,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

