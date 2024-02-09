Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $15.90 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock remained flat at $65.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,524,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,096. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

