Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $91.64 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $91,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.31. 156,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,487. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

