Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.95. 638,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,342. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

