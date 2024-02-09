Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.66. 371,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.64. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

