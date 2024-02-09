Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.18. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

