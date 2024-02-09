Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,526 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 1,797,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

