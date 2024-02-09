Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,672 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

