Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 58,661 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,587.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.19.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

