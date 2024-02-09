Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,650 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.98. 2,292,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,444,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.