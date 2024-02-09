Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 907,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,033. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

