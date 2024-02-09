Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

AMCR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. 1,443,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,550. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

