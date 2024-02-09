Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $111.92 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $111,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.19. The company had a trading volume of 393,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,678. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $334.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.47.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.