9,665 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

