Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $209,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 252.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,034. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

