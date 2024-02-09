Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $102.44. 246,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.