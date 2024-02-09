American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Assets Trust by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Assets Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Assets Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

